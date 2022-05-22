Developer (Low Code) – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Low code Developer
Reporting to Head of Development
General:
Purpose of the Role
Are you someone with a passion for integration, process automation and
orchestration? Do you have a natural ability to diagnose application issues and to
decide what can be done with low code instead of traditional coding (80/20 rule)?
Are you intuitive about how
an idea can be turned to an actual working
application?
You may have found the perfect next step in your career.
You will be part of a team responsible for solving business
challenges in an agile, fun, and fast-paced environment.
You will be working
directly with business to understand requirements and deliver solutions using a low-
code application development tool.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:
-
Building efficient solutions
-
Problem solving
-
Sense of urgency
Knowledge and Experience:
Experience with BPM / Orchestration or Low Code tools or platforms
Technical background
Business Analysis
Advantageous:
Understanding of C# and database programming
Understanding the full SDLC
Leading and managing others
Personal Characteristics:
Strong ability and desire to create robust business solutions at a technical
level
People skills – collaborating with business for the best solution and
communicating well
Flexibility and openness to learning new technologies
Sense of humour
Desired Skills:
- low code
- C#
- SDLC
- Business Analysis
- Database Programming
- BPM
About The Employer:
– Fun working environment
– Super Successful Brand
– Technical Team – positioned at cutting edge technologies
Employer & Job Benefits:
- relocation costs paid for