IT Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

May 22, 2022

  • Project Manager – IT Infrastructure Services

  • Transition and Project Management

  • Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems

  • Certified Project Management Professional

  • PMBOK Certification

  • Transition and Project Management of business Information Systems

  • More than 7 – 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.
  • A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager.
  • Strong project scheduling, IT Services Transition Management, leadership, stakeholder management, financial literacy, and IT Infrastructure Services technical experience.

3 things which are important :

  • Drive
  • Commitment
  • Governance

Desired Skills:

  • PMBOK
  • Project Management
  • Project Governance
  • Infrastructure

About The Employer:

– strong successful brand
– winning mindset
– huge growth opportunities
– – Office environment and customer premise visits-
– No heavy physical demands, mainly office work-
– Minimal travelling, mainly customer premise visits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • pension

