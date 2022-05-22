IT Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

- Project Manager – IT Infrastructure Services
-
Transition and Project Management
-
Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems
- Certified Project Management Professional
-
PMBOK Certification
-
Transition and Project Management of business Information Systems
- More than 7 – 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.
- A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager.
- Strong project scheduling, IT Services Transition Management, leadership, stakeholder management, financial literacy, and IT Infrastructure Services technical experience.
3 things which are important :
- Drive
- Commitment
- Governance
Desired Skills:
- PMBOK
- Project Management
- Project Governance
- Infrastructure
About The Employer:
– strong successful brand
– winning mindset
– huge growth opportunities
– – Office environment and customer premise visits-
– No heavy physical demands, mainly office work-
– Minimal travelling, mainly customer premise visits.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension