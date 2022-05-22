IT Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

Project Manager – IT Infrastructure Services

Transition and Project Management

Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems

Certified Project Management Professional

PMBOK Certification

Transition and Project Management of business Information Systems

More than 7 – 10 years of work experience in the IT industry.

A minimum of 5 years of those as a Project Manager.

Strong project scheduling, IT Services Transition Management, leadership, stakeholder management, financial literacy, and IT Infrastructure Services technical experience.

3 things which are important :

Drive

Commitment

Governance

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

Project Management

Project Governance

Infrastructure

About The Employer:

– strong successful brand

– winning mindset

– huge growth opportunities

– – Office environment and customer premise visits-

– No heavy physical demands, mainly office work-

– Minimal travelling, mainly customer premise visits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

