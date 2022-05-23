Business Analyst

This company is a giant in their industry with various brands forming part of its team. They are looking for a Business Analyst to join their team.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Data analysis

Identification of risks

Contribute to strategy development

Minimum requirements:

CA(SA)

2 years post articles experience

stock experience

Data analysis experience

