Data Scientist – Gauteng Midrand

JOB SUMMARY:
Collect, analyze, report, and interpret data for use in the development of business strategies, extract quantifiable insights from past trends and current conditions to increase profitability and improves relationship’s with clients and stakeholders. Build and maintain predictive and machine learning models with guidance from managers.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Advanced and Predictive Analytics
Employ machine learning techniques and build predictive, descriptive, and behavioral models to help achieve various business performance indicators and to help identify business opportunities, linking insights to actionable recommendations. Receive manager sign-off for the machine learning analytics.
- Data Exploration
Perform complex statistical analysis and utilize mining, modeling, and testing techniques to enable data analysis.
- Information and Business Advice
Provide specialist guidance on the interpretation and application of policies and procedures, resolving queries and issues and referring very complex or
contentious issues to others.
- Insights and Reporting
Prepare and coordinate the completion of various data and analytics reports for top management.
For ongoing reporting to business, assist in the automation of the various data and analytic reports.
- Business Requirements Identification Support collection of business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, and workflow analysis to express requirements clearly and succinctly.
- Stakeholder Engagement
Assist with stakeholder engagement by arranging actions, meetings, events, and supporting materials to promote stakeholder understanding and commitment.
- Project Management
Work within an established project management plan to achieve specific goals. Implement data analytic projects from start to finish and manage stakeholders throughout the project. Communicate the project status back to business or within the team.
- Continuous Improvement
Contribute to reviewing existing operations in own area of work and generate new ideas to assist in identifying continuous improvements.
- Data Management
Help others get the most out of data management systems by providing support and advice.
Ensure that data is accurate and is aligned to policies and procedures set out.
- Personal Capability Building
Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.
- Performance Management
Prioritise own workflow and ensure work is completed to the required standards of productivity, quality and timeliness; use performance management systems to improve personal performance.
Desired Skills:
- Continuous Improvement
- Project Management
- Stakeholder Management
- predictive analytics
- Predictive modelling
- Data Science
- Statistics
- Statistical Analysis
- R
- SQL
- Business Intelligence
- SAS
- Python
- Report Writing
- Insight identification
- Trend analysis
- Machine learning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading financial long and short term insurance provider
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Pension Fund