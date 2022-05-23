Data Scientist – Gauteng Midrand

JOB SUMMARY:

Collect, analyze, report, and interpret data for use in the development of business strategies, extract quantifiable insights from past trends and current conditions to increase profitability and improves relationship’s with clients and stakeholders. Build and maintain predictive and machine learning models with guidance from managers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Employ machine learning techniques and build predictive, descriptive, and behavioral models to help achieve various business performance indicators and to help identify business opportunities, linking insights to actionable recommendations. Receive manager sign-off for the machine learning analytics.

Perform complex statistical analysis and utilize mining, modeling, and testing techniques to enable data analysis.

Provide specialist guidance on the interpretation and application of policies and procedures, resolving queries and issues and referring very complex or

Prepare and coordinate the completion of various data and analytics reports for top management.

For ongoing reporting to business, assist in the automation of the various data and analytic reports.

Stakeholder Engagement

Assist with stakeholder engagement by arranging actions, meetings, events, and supporting materials to promote stakeholder understanding and commitment.

Work within an established project management plan to achieve specific goals. Implement data analytic projects from start to finish and manage stakeholders throughout the project. Communicate the project status back to business or within the team.

Contribute to reviewing existing operations in own area of work and generate new ideas to assist in identifying continuous improvements.

Help others get the most out of data management systems by providing support and advice.

Ensure that data is accurate and is aligned to policies and procedures set out.

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfill personal potential. Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

Prioritise own workflow and ensure work is completed to the required standards of productivity, quality and timeliness; use performance management systems to improve personal performance.

Desired Skills:

Continuous Improvement

Project Management

Stakeholder Management

predictive analytics

Predictive modelling

Data Science

Statistics

Statistical Analysis

R

SQL

Business Intelligence

SAS

Python

Report Writing

Insight identification

Trend analysis

Machine learning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading financial long and short term insurance provider

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Pension Fund

