Full Stack Developer – Pretoria at Fourier Recruitment

TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL NEED EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE OF PROGRAMMING LANGUAGES AND THE COMPANIES DEVELOPMENT LIFECYCLE. A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE OR RELATED IT CERTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.

Duties

Develop, test and maintain development solutions. This extends to front- as well as back-end.

Analyse business requirements and propose technical solutions.

Write detailed technical specifications.

Analyse existing systems and software in order to design solutions for bugs or new requirements.

Complete internal developer test documents.

Adhere to coding standards and the internal development lifecycle.

Review code.

Check in of source code.

Promote communication in development team to ensure a consistent approach to development, including design, architecture, standards, testing and tools.

Ensure that business functions are implemented using the appropriate technology, technical frameworks and coding standards in line with technical architecture.

Liaise with internal business analysts, financial consultants as well as clients.

Demonstrate a strong work ethic and “ownership” of work.

Work in a fast-paced, delivery focused team environment.

Take initiative.

Be able to take the lead as well as follow the lead.

KPI’s

Quality of solutions delivered (Within scope, Accuracy, On Time)

Compliance to development methodology

Compliance to internal company policies

Key Skills

Self-motivated

Positive Attitude

Strong communication skillset

Pro-Active

Solution Orientated

Structured

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Our client is seeking to hire a skilled FULL-STACK DEVELOPER who is self-motivated, can work without supervision and follow processes. The successful candidate will form part of a development team who aims for excellence as well as sharing knowledge to build the team as a whole.

Your duties will primarily revolve around developing applications, user interfaces and API’s by writing code, investigate and modify existing solutions to fix bugs, improve its performance, or develop/upgrade integrations into SYSPRO. You will also be involved in system testing and code review. You will be required to work collaboratively with internal stakeholders, clients and project teams in order to ensure that a tailored solution is delivered with high quality, on time and within budget.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum:

Bachelor’s degree or related IT Certification (Tukkies/ Pukkies)

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Minimum 3 – 5 years experience

Ability to travel

Tech Stack:

MS SQL

C#

Entity Framework

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

Asp.Net Core API/MVC

HTML 5

JavaScript

Added advantage:

SYSPRO (Or any other ERP)

VB Script

CSS 3

WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

Git (Azure DevOps & GitHub)

OAuth2.0 (with JWT and OpenId)

