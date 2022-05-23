Information Architect at Parliament of the RSA

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunity exists at Parliament:

INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY (ICT) DIVISION

INFORMATION ARCHITECT

Remuneration package: R 902 234 per annum

Closing date: 3 June 2022

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: [URL Removed]

All application queries must be directed to [Email Address Removed]

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-based assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

ICT

Solution Architecture

Enterprise Architecture

Technical Architecture

Business Architecture

Oracle

Oracle Sql

Enterprise information management

