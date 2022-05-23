ISPA Inspires bursary awarded

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA) has announced that the winner of the second ISPA Inspires bursary is Tracey Bungu.

Bungu is currently enrolled to complete her Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree with Eduvos.

ISPA Inspires is a social development programme aimed at assisting promising South African youth who are planning to pursue a career in the ICT sector to obtain the relevant skills required to aid the industry and, ultimately, boost the country’s economic development.

A total of 296 applications had been received for the ISPA Inspires bursary programme 2022 by the time applications closed on 1 October 2021. Following extensive examination of each application, one winner was selected by ISPA’s Social Development Working Group.

ISPA hopes to develop a long-lasting relationship with these top achievers and foster their talents within the ISP sector.

One of the 2020 ISPA Inspires Bursary programme winners, Fabian Joseph Brijlal, did very well in 2021 and, as a result, ISPA member Adept ICT has sponsored him for 2022.

Paola van Eeden, Adept ICT’s HR manager, comments: “ISPA Inspires Bursary programme is a great initiative supporting young individuals in the ICT Sector. It was heartwarming to see where Fabian has come from and to see his dedication to his education in 2021. ISPA short listed Fabian from the 288 applications submitted in 2020, and this saved me the time of finding the gem amongst all the applications.”

The next round of ISPA Inspires bursary applications opens on 01 September 2022.