Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Perform corrective, preventative, and predictive maintenance work according to Company and Industry standard
- Active participation in projects focused on improvements of machinery and processes
- Adhere to all health, safety and environment standards and ensure that work is always carried out in a safe manner
- Perform assigned programming tasks
- Generate the necessary documentation associated with this work and participate in the work of training maintenance personnel and sharing acquired knowledge, whenever required to do so
- Document anomalies, generate work reports and general status reports of the work assigned daily
- Request the material resources necessary for the correct performance of the planned maintenance
- Decides and acts independently in the absence of superiors with regards to the incidents and repairs of the company machines and installations
- Ad hoc duties as required
Position requirements as follows:
- Minimum Electrical /Mechanical Engineering qualification, B-Tech preferred
- Minimum 5 years Siemens S7 experience, TIA portal, Profibus, WinCC. Allen Bradley will be advantageous.
- Minimum- 5 years’ experience within a high production demand automotive manufacturing plant
- Excellent computer knowledge and skills. Fault finding and problem solving.
- Teamwork
- Ideally someone from a system integration background.
- Willing to work rotating shifts, flexible hours, weekends and during Shutdown, if/when required.
Desired Skills:
- PLC Technician
- PLC Programming
- PLC
- Automotive
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma