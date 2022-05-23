PLC Technician

May 23, 2022

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Perform corrective, preventative, and predictive maintenance work according to Company and Industry standard
  • Active participation in projects focused on improvements of machinery and processes
  • Adhere to all health, safety and environment standards and ensure that work is always carried out in a safe manner
  • Perform assigned programming tasks
  • Generate the necessary documentation associated with this work and participate in the work of training maintenance personnel and sharing acquired knowledge, whenever required to do so
  • Document anomalies, generate work reports and general status reports of the work assigned daily
  • Request the material resources necessary for the correct performance of the planned maintenance
  • Decides and acts independently in the absence of superiors with regards to the incidents and repairs of the company machines and installations
  • Ad hoc duties as required

Position requirements as follows:

  • Minimum Electrical /Mechanical Engineering qualification, B-Tech preferred
  • Minimum 5 years Siemens S7 experience, TIA portal, Profibus, WinCC. Allen Bradley will be advantageous.
  • Minimum- 5 years’ experience within a high production demand automotive manufacturing plant
  • Excellent computer knowledge and skills. Fault finding and problem solving.
  • Teamwork
  • Ideally someone from a system integration background.
  • Willing to work rotating shifts, flexible hours, weekends and during Shutdown, if/when required.

Desired Skills:

  • PLC Technician
  • PLC Programming
  • PLC
  • Automotive

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

