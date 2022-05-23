PLC Technician

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Perform corrective, preventative, and predictive maintenance work according to Company and Industry standard

Active participation in projects focused on improvements of machinery and processes

Adhere to all health, safety and environment standards and ensure that work is always carried out in a safe manner

Perform assigned programming tasks

Generate the necessary documentation associated with this work and participate in the work of training maintenance personnel and sharing acquired knowledge, whenever required to do so

Document anomalies, generate work reports and general status reports of the work assigned daily

Request the material resources necessary for the correct performance of the planned maintenance

Decides and acts independently in the absence of superiors with regards to the incidents and repairs of the company machines and installations

Ad hoc duties as required

Position requirements as follows:

Minimum Electrical /Mechanical Engineering qualification, B-Tech preferred

Minimum 5 years Siemens S7 experience, TIA portal, Profibus, WinCC. Allen Bradley will be advantageous.

Minimum- 5 years’ experience within a high production demand automotive manufacturing plant

Excellent computer knowledge and skills. Fault finding and problem solving.

Teamwork

Ideally someone from a system integration background.

Willing to work rotating shifts, flexible hours, weekends and during Shutdown, if/when required.

Desired Skills:

PLC Technician

PLC Programming

PLC

Automotive

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

