Prerequisites:
- Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)
- 5 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments
- Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques
- Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite
- An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience
- Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.
- Information Technology /Digital environment experience
Key performance areas:
- Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed
- Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed
- Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors
- Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes
- To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders
- To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled
- Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.
- Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.
Applications may be submitted to [Email Address Removed]
Please indicate the position in the subject line.
Desired Skills:
- Digital environment experience
- interpersonal skills
- project management
- Managing Project Budgets
- Software Project Management
- Project Controlling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Job summary:
Our client is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Project Manager to join their dynamic team, to plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.