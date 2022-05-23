Project Manager

Prerequisites:

Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)

5 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments

Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques

Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite

An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience

Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.

Information Technology /Digital environment experience

Key performance areas:

Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed

Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed

Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors

Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes

To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders

To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled

Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.

Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.

Applications may be submitted to [Email Address Removed]

Please indicate the position in the subject line.

Desired Skills:

Digital environment experience

interpersonal skills

project management

Managing Project Budgets

Software Project Management

Project Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Job summary:

Our client is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Project Manager to join their dynamic team, to plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.

Learn more/Apply for this position