Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 23, 2022

Prerequisites:

  • Diploma Project Management or related qualification (Certificate – Project Management – NQF Level 6)
  • 5 years’ experience project management with technical and business departments
  • Broad knowledge of project management methodologies and techniques
  • Sound capability in the use of project management tools and systems (MS Office Suite
  • An addition of at least 2 years’ leadership experience
  • Basic Project Management Skills, Intermediate Microsoft Office Skills, Basic financial understanding, Sound knowledge and working experience in Oracle, General Documentation Control & Information System Methods.
  • Information Technology /Digital environment experience

Key performance areas:

  • Project and requirement status, forecasting, budget, expectation management, escalation and roadmap as needed
  • Maintain an ongoing list of priority of each of the requirements and projects managed
  • Communicate risks associated with projects with the relevant project owners and sponsors
  • Oversee and manage delivery expectation and negotiate delivery timeframes
  • To effectively manage the delivery, governance, and communications with all project stakeholders
  • To ensure that all contractual obligations are being fulfilled
  • Maintain awareness of interdependencies for projects.
  • Tracks the impact of own allocated, obvious/Sub-projects, evaluates the achieved results.

Applications may be submitted to [Email Address Removed]

Please indicate the position in the subject line.

Desired Skills:

  • Digital environment experience
  • interpersonal skills
  • project management
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Software Project Management
  • Project Controlling

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Job summary:

Our client is looking for a suitably qualified and experienced Project Manager to join their dynamic team, to plan, control and monitor projects (obvious/complex/Sub-projects) within the department, from startup to the close out of projects and initiatives.

