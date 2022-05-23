Ruby on Rails Developer

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Ruby on Rails Developer to join their team. You will be required to develop new features and continually improve on the algorithm and performance of the application.

Requirements:

Intermediate/senior Developer.

Most important skillset is the ability to simplify complex problems

Continiously finding ways to improve on the algorithm and performance of the application

clearly communicate with directors and have good time management skills.

Languages:

Ruby

Javascript

Frameworks:

Ruby on Rails

React

React Native

Experience (Non-negotiable):

Sorting algorithms

Google maps API

Postgress & PostGIS

Devise (Specifically user management and permissions)

Heroku

Exerience (Would be an advantage):

Mapbox

Amazon S3

Auth0 (Token based Authentication)

iOS development (React Native)

Android development (React Native)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

