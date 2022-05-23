Ruby on Rails Developer – Senior Role – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Currently recruiting for a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer with more than 7+ years solid experience (MUST).

Open to SA Citizens only – MUST be CAPE TOWN based.

This is a hybrid role, some attendance to company office in Gardens will be required from time to time.

Do you like writing mean and clean code? Come join our team and help us build amazing things. We’re looking for someone with a passion for programming and for writing beautiful code. You will join a team of exceptional developers working in a fast-paced, agile environment to deliver world-class software.

THE REQUIREMENTS

– +- 7 to 10 years’ experience

– Ruby on Rails or similar stack experience (such as Django, Laravel, Play or NodeJS)

– Proven work experience in software development

– Experience developing highly interactive applications

– A firm grasp of object oriented analysis and design

– Able to work, efficiently, with revision control (Git)

– Passion for writing great, simple, clean, highly tested and efficient code

– Knowledge of RESTful APIs

– Good knowledge of relational databases

– Working knowledge of NoSQL databases

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

– Write clean, maintainable and efficient code

– Design robust, scalable and secure features

– Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

– Follow best practices (test-driven development, continuous integration, SCRUM, refactoring and code standards)

– Drive continuous adoption and integration of relevant new technologies into design

– Project Management

– Client Management

– Complete Daily Client Project Hours

– Provide Client Assistance

BROWNIE POINTS

– Demonstrable knowledge of front-end technologies such as JavaScript, HTML,

CSS and JQuery

– React

– Sidekiq

– AngularJS (Typescript)

– AWS: OpsWorks/Chef, S3, DynamoDB, RDS, CloudFront, Elasticache/Redis

– Working knowledge of Photoshop or Sketch

– Experience using Jira

