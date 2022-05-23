Senior Analyst (RAFM) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Acting as internal Product Owner on the RA/FM projects.

Driving product innovation / improvement of the RAFM services.

Working closely with the development team to be part of the new design and features or improvements of the product.

Designing / implementing the Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management Framework.

Contributing to end-to-end solution design and scope of work.

Contributing to the solution design in conjunction with the Solution Architects.

Responsible for the quality of the feature content development for the project.

Performing testing / handover to ensure the deliverable meets the required standards.

Reviewing RA daily baseline reports for discrepancies / revenue leaks.

Communicating with the customers on findings regarding the report analysis.

Training, guiding and assisting customers.

Providing consultation to customers on ad-hoc RA queries.

Maintaining existing RA controls (align with new business rules etc).

Setting up and designing new and ad-hoc reports.

Reviewing quality of daily and monthly reporting and ensuring timely submission thereof.

Mentoring team members and supporting efforts to cross-train staff.

Contributing to the change management.

Maintaining service desk tickets with regards to SLA’s, investigations and ad-hoc queries etc.

Performing in-depth investigation of complex discrepancies and irregularities.

Managing / resolving discrepancies and irregularities derived from SLA’s and customer requests.

Contributing to the tool maintenance.

Qualifications:

4 Year Relevant IT Degree required / NQF level 7

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6+ Years’ experience with data analytics/ information systems

Programming experience an added advantage

Knowledge of relational database and stored procedures

SQL high level understanding and application

Analytical knowledge and application

Experience with Oracle

Telecoms Industry experience is a major advantage

