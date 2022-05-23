Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

CRAFT the frontend while building robust & scalable APIs, architect backend and delve into the depths of the databases of a cutting-edge FinTech company serving both UK and US clients seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer. You will also be expected to proactively identify any shortcomings, assess the current tech stack, strategies and plans while driving innovation and experimentation. You will require solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles, strong SQL and proficiency with .NET Core, C#, HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular/React, REST APIs, JSON, Git, Azure, DevOps, CDN services and the underlying protocols HTTP/S & TCP/IP.

DUTIES:

Welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop efficient solutions that are simple, maintainable and easily extendable.

Develop a holistic understanding of the proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved. Proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to the knowledge base.

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities. Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans.

Identify and contribute to areas of improvement and growth for the team and how it could impact the broader tech team.

Be a pioneer, help drive innovation and chart the company’s course with iterative improvement. Drive innovation and experimentation, identifying areas for improvement or new yet unexplored opportunities.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice.

Strongly experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL.

.NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#.

HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

A JavaScript framework such as Angular or React.

REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services.

Version Control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging.

Microsoft Azure and DevOps.

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position