Senior PHP/DevOps Developer at Headhunters – Eastern Cape

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Senior PHP/DevOps Developer.
Required experience and skills:
- Virtualization (Docker).
- Git / Gitlab.
- LAMP (minimum 5 years experience).
Advantageous:
- Relevant tertiary education such as B.Sc. majoring in computer science.
- ELK stack.
- Radius.
- Phalcon.
- Kubernetes/Puppet/Ansible.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with SysAdmin and Network Engineers under the supervision of the
Lead Developer in the deployment, maintenance and support of server environments.
- Take over maintenance and support for GITLab and local development Docker
virtualization.
- Be an integral part of creating new organized microservice environments as they segregate certain systems for each of the dev teams.
- Develop and maintain other backend LAMP applications and services.
