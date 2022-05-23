Senior Project Manager (Contract – Remote)

As a Senior Project Manager, you’ll manage large-scale projects and ensure that all project deliverables are completed on time. You will also be responsible for the ongoing management of PMO processes within your team. You should have excellent interpersonal skills, as well as an ability to build strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.

Requirements

Provides guidance and leadership during project activities by establishing priorities and planning all aspects of the project.

Continuously monitors, evaluates, and improves the project throughout its duration.

Plans project actions and resources to assure the project’s success.

Conducts effective management of projects.

Performs activities necessary to ensure the successful completion of projects.

Prevents risks to a project.

PM to drive a need to segregate systems (SAP, Retail for 13 Stores).

Someone who is strong in managing partners, vendors

Retail experience preferable.

Qualifications

7 + years of experience in project management preferred.

Demonstrated success with delivering projects on time and within budget as well as working with a wide range of stakeholders, including business owners, vendors, and suppliers.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or a related field required

7 + years of experience in a project management role with a focus on managing multiple projects and/or programs, developing and maintaining project plans, schedules, budgets, quality standards, and other project requirements.

Desired Skills:

project

retail

sap

