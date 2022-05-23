Software Engineer (Angular) (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of customised Engineering & Tech Solutions in Pretoria seeks an energetic & ambitious Software Engineer to join its team. Your core role will be help create aesthetically pleasing and functional software solutions including front- and back-end applications for a South African developed metal 3D printer. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Computer or Software Engineering, have 3-6 years Software Development industry experience, proficiency in Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, UI test automation frameworks, Object-Oriented design, and knowledge of web standards, data structures, algorithm design & complexity analysis. Any experience with Full Stack Development, 3D printing, C++, Postgres and mobile app development will prove hugely beneficial.

DUTIES:

Your initial focus will be on their “Human Machine Interface”, a unique (Angular-based) full-touch interface that is one of the most aesthetic and ergonomic HMIs on the market. You will be adding new features and functionality to the interface.

Maintain the front- and backend of the HMI which is coded in Angular, Express, PostgreSQL & Node and you will create a new mobile interface for the HMI.

You will gain experience in the control philosophy and operation of the manufacturing machines.

You will work directly with the Software- and Graphic Design team to create aesthetic and functional software solutions. You will develop solutions through the entire life cycle, from design, implementation, testing, deployment and into production.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Computer Science or Computer/Software Engineering.

Experience/Skills –

3-6 Years of industry experience in a Software Development environment.

Proficient in JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL, Angular, and knowledge and appreciation of web standards.

Understanding of Computer Science fundamentals, including data structures, Object-Oriented design, algorithm design, problem solving, and complexity analysis.

UI test automation frameworks.

Preference will be given to the following experience –

Full Stack Development.

User Interface design.

3D printing.

Hardware Integration.

C++.

Postgres.

Architecture Design.

Developing mobile applications.

COMMENTS:

