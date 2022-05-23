Subsidiary Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

- To Lead and Manage the successful implementation of the turnaround Plans and initiatives within the Clothing, Textiles, Furniture and Leather sector and provide ongoing support to subsidiaries and company management to effect the turnaround
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Be the main interface with the subsidiary management and Board to execute the company requirements.
- Set up KPIs to monitor turnaround progress on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis alongside subsidiary management and the Boards.
- Attend monthly management meetings to monitor the KPIs and performance and provide insight.
- Play the role as a thought partner to the subsidiaries with regard to the turnaround initiatives in the form of technical or financial support.
- Based on the individual subsidiary need, Ability to work side by side with external consultants, advisors on implementing the subsidiary turnarounds.
- Feedback monthly performance to company management and key next steps to improve/correct lagging KPI’s.
- Prepare any internal company submissions to relevant committees or panels
JOB REQUIREMENTS Qualifications:
- CA(SA)
- Bcom/BEng with post graduate degree: MBA / MBL
Selection Criteria
- The individual should be strong on consulting, Corporate / Project finance, project management, turnaround strategies, proactive and seasoned professional
- At least 8-10 years’ experience in executive role in a manufactuirng organisation; and/or;
- At least 8-10 years’ experience in a Turnaround and Restructuring environment – businesses experiencing distress.
- Previous experience in the CTFL sector would be advantageous.
- Experience in manufacturing and sales driven organisations would be preferable.
- Knowledge of business and the diversity of risks that may affect businesses.
- Good understanding of different types of security
- Good knowledge of Industry standards, technology trends and best practices
Desired Skills:
- Creating & Innovating
- Networking Skills
- Coaching & Mentoring