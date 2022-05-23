Systems Engineer (Unix / Linux) (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Description:

This is a technical, hands-on opportunity for you to be part of a Unix operations team who have responsibility for the operating systems of several blue-chip clients.

Role Responsibilities:

Taking a high-level approach to both identifying and permanently resolving recurring support issues as proactively as possible while maintaining excellent customer relationships and promoting a positive customer experience.

Involved in the delivery of cutting-edge projects in the telecommunications industry, financial services sectors as well to assist within the team with the analysis and design of new and enhanced rollouts of the latest hardware, operating system and database technologies.

Implementation and maintenance of existing and new monitoring and alerting tools to ensure all alerts generated on customer sites are dealt with efficiently.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree)

TDC and VCP Qualifications.

IT Hardware certifications advantageous (Server / storage / tape library)

Oracle certifications advantageous

Senior Certificate

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Unix administration experience (HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux).

Unix scripting experience (Bash / Perl / Python / etc.).

Experience with VMware, Hypervisor, Veritas NetBackup, networking and RHEL Linux experience.

Knowledge of FC/SAN technologies advantageous (EMC / HP / IBM / ORACLE).

Knowledge of backup technologies is advantageous (Symantec / EMC / HP / ORACLE).

A knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures is advantageous.

Work Location / Type:

Remote work

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Linux

VMWare

Learn more/Apply for this position