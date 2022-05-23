Technical Analyst (Cloud & Analytics) at Deloitte 3

Description
A reputable organisation within the Telecommunications industry is looking for a well experienced Technical Analyst to join their Technical Delivery team. The successful candidate must have extensive experience working on IT development projects as a Technical analyst with specific focus on cloud analytics.
Criteria
- Completed Degree – IT/ BSC/ Informatics/ related
- 5 – 7 years’ experience as a Technical Cloud Analyst within the Tech or Telecommunication industry
- Big Data experience – essential
- AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner – advantageous
If you are looking for an opportunity to expand your consulting experience with a world class organisation, apply today.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Analyst
- Cloud