Technical Analyst (Cloud & Analytics) at Deloitte 3

Description

A reputable organisation within the Telecommunications industry is looking for a well experienced Technical Analyst to join their Technical Delivery team. The successful candidate must have extensive experience working on IT development projects as a Technical analyst with specific focus on cloud analytics.

Criteria

Completed Degree – IT/ BSC/ Informatics/ related

5 – 7 years’ experience as a Technical Cloud Analyst within the Tech or Telecommunication industry

Big Data experience – essential

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner – advantageous

If you are looking for an opportunity to expand your consulting experience with a world class organisation, apply today.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Analyst

Cloud

