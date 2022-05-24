Analyst Developer: SDLC Platforms – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Purpose Statement:
- Responsible for the design and development of Bank’s new SDLC Platforms according to requirements
- The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.
Key Tasks & Accountabilities
- Provide each delivery team with their own development environments, therefore removing dependencies and the need to sync across teams.
- Develop systems from technical designs as provided and or agreed
- Deliver development within agreed timelines
- Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
- Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
- Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
- Provide implementation instructions for new development
- Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
- Conduct investigations and solve system issues
- Prepare production deployment packages
- Ensure successful implementation
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Development teams
- Act as Team Leader for projects
- Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
Qualifications & Experience
- Grade 12
- A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., 1-year focused development course) with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
OR
- More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)
Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2016 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- JAVA
- PowerShell 3 or higher
- Web API
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Knowledge:
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Hosting environments
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Full Stack Development
- Knowledge of:
- Agile
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment
