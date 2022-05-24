Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An IT / Hospitality company is looking to employ an Angular Developer for a remote position. The ideal candidate will be responsible for creating a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices. Your role will require you to implement an exciting and streamlined user experience in the form of a Point-of-Sale web-app. The candidate will be responsible for architecting and developing integrations into 3rd party systems.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Angular

Rxjs

Nodejs

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position