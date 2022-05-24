AWS Developer – Gauteng Sandown

May 24, 2022

Consulting / Contracting
Financial / Banking

Qualifications

  • Degree / Diploma in IT
  • AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner;
  • AWS Certified Developer – Associate;
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate (SAA-C02);
  • AWS Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional;
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional;

Minimum Requirements

  • 5+ years in Full Stack Software Development
  • Experience with the core AWS services
  • Good background in Linux/Unix administration.
  • Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
  • Proficiency in at least one language from our stack: Java
  • Strong notions of security best practices (e.g. using IAM Roles, KMS, etc.).
  • Experience with monitoring solutions such as CloudWatch, Prometheus, and ELK stack.
  • Knowledge of writing infrastructure as code (IaC) using CloudFormation or Terraform.
  • Experience with building or maintaining cloud-native applications.
  • Past experience with the serverless approaches using AWS Lambda is a plus.
  • For example, the Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM).

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • C#
  • AWS
  • Amazon Web Services
  • AWS Lambda
  • Dynamo DB
  • Aurora
  • Linux/Unix
  • CloudWatch
  • ELK stack
  • CloudFormation
  • Terraform
  • AWS SAM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

