Azure Senior BI Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client – a business intelligence solutions, data warehousing, data integration and data management organisation is looking for a BI Consultant to be based onsite at their client, to develop, deploy, and maintain BI tools and interfaces. BI’s provide integral technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software, and database issues.
Key Responsibilities:
- Ability to translate business requirements and functional requirements into technical specifications
- Developing the programming code to create the solutions.
- Ability in building databases, data integration solutions, warehouses, and reporting solutions
- Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system
- Create dashboards and reports using reporting technologies such as Power BI and SSRS
- Develop integration using 3rd party tooling such as Azure Data Factory to integrate data from different source systems and surface the integrated data for reporting
- Work directly with clients / business users to elicit reporting requirements, as well as develop reports and dashboards to meet those requirements
- Liaise with business analysts and quality analysts.
- Design and support of data warehousing solutions
Qualifications and Experience:
- Computer Science/ B. Com Informatics degree / Software development orientated 3/4-year degree
- Minimum three years’ formal industry experience in business intelligence development
- Experience on the Microsoft BI stack (T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS and Power BI)
- Data modelling skills and experience
- Cloud experience in AWS/ AZURE
- Azure Certified
Desired Skills:
- MS BI Stack
- Azure skills
- Certified in Azure