BI Analyst at Taylored Appointments – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role overview/purpose:

Through the use of data analytics, knowledge management, data visualization, and data modeling techniques and technologies, research and identify market and data trends and package data and information to inform business strategies, support decision making, enhance product offerings, modernize and improve processes in the organization.

Qualification:

• Technical Bachelors’ degree – E.g. Computer science, information systems, business analytics, data science

• IIBA recognition and membership are advantageous

Experience and skills required:

• Database knowledge:

– Functional understanding of database structures and relationships

– SQL objects development, performance tuning, integration

– SQL Server query creation

– Reporting

• BI Software:

– Tableau

– Power BI

– SSRS

• Coding:

– Python, HTML, C#, CSS, and Javascript – Advantageous

– Software development knowledge is advantageous

• Development software:

– Microsoft VS

• Insurance Industry and financial services industry domain knowledge

• Project management experience

• Business analysis, process flow, and mapping, business requirement drafting and execution

• Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

• Communication skills

• Microsoft office suite experience

• Strong analytical and statistical aptitude

Key Responsibilities:

• Manage and provide support for Legacy line of business system MIS and BI processes and reporting during migration and run-off phase

• Provide a vertical bridge through the business to communicate information of high value to support decision-making demands.

• Establish business requirements

• Create and manage data views from multiple data sources

• Automate ongoing reporting

• Research market and competitor trends and package findings for action to improve/enhance current offerings

• Input to daily, weekly, and monthly reporting and monitoring

• Create and maintain internal and external data flows

• Manage key knowledge bases

• Create data visualisations

• Contribute to key business projects as an SME

• Create data input, process and flow maps, and specifications

• Continuous improvement of data systems, flows, reporting, and knowledge management

