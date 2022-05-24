BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The BI Developer is to support and deliver a broad range of reporting solutions across the SAP and other data landscape as well as provide insight across a wide range of applications that meet different Business data requirements

Role responsibilities:

Assist with Technical requirements, solutions development and Issue resolution and technical change management

Gather and asses development requirements for business analyst

Translate development requirements into Sap and Data solutions

Design and build end-to-end solutions to extract data from multiple systems

Develop concept prototypes and evaluate their efficiency

Build scripts to make data evaluation flexible and scalable

Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and performance

Resolve complex support issues

Experience and Qualification:

Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Statistics

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience with SAP BW on HANA & SAP BW / 4 HANA

Experience working with developing tools (SAP, SQL, SAC)

Analytical, Data mining, Evaluation and Analysis skills

Technical report writing skills

Desired Skills:

SAP

HANA

SAP S4

SAP BW

SQL

SAC

Business Intelligence

Business Analyst

Technical Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

