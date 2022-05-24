BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

The BI Developer is to support and deliver a broad range of reporting solutions across the SAP and other data landscape as well as provide insight across a wide range of applications that meet different Business data requirements
Role responsibilities:
Assist with Technical requirements, solutions development and Issue resolution and technical change management
- Gather and asses development requirements for business analyst
- Translate development requirements into Sap and Data solutions
- Design and build end-to-end solutions to extract data from multiple systems
- Develop concept prototypes and evaluate their efficiency
- Build scripts to make data evaluation flexible and scalable
- Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and performance
- Resolve complex support issues
Experience and Qualification:
- Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Statistics
- 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Experience with SAP BW on HANA & SAP BW / 4 HANA
- Experience working with developing tools (SAP, SQL, SAC)
- Analytical, Data mining, Evaluation and Analysis skills
- Technical report writing skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- HANA
- SAP S4
- SAP BW
- SQL
- SAC
- Business Intelligence
- Business Analyst
- Technical Report Writing
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree