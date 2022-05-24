BI Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

May 24, 2022

The BI Developer is to support and deliver a broad range of reporting solutions across the SAP and other data landscape as well as provide insight across a wide range of applications that meet different Business data requirements

Role responsibilities:

Assist with Technical requirements, solutions development and Issue resolution and technical change management

  • Gather and asses development requirements for business analyst
  • Translate development requirements into Sap and Data solutions
  • Design and build end-to-end solutions to extract data from multiple systems
  • Develop concept prototypes and evaluate their efficiency
  • Build scripts to make data evaluation flexible and scalable
  • Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases and performance
  • Resolve complex support issues

Experience and Qualification:

  • Degree in Computer Science / Mathematics / Statistics
  • 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Experience with SAP BW on HANA & SAP BW / 4 HANA
  • Experience working with developing tools (SAP, SQL, SAC)
  • Analytical, Data mining, Evaluation and Analysis skills
  • Technical report writing skills

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • HANA
  • SAP S4
  • SAP BW
  • SQL
  • SAC
  • Business Intelligence
  • Business Analyst
  • Technical Report Writing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years FMCG
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

