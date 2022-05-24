BI Developer (Microsoft)

Our client – a business intelligence solutions, data warehousing, data integration and data management organisation is looking for a BI Consultant to be based onsite at their client, to develop, deploy, and maintain BI tools and interfaces. BI’s provide integral technical solutions to the needs of stakeholders by interpreting business requirements, defining technical tasks, engineers’ quality software as well as supporting and troubleshooting technical questions, software, and database issues.

Key Responsibilities:

Ability to translate business requirements and functional requirements into technical specifications

Developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Ability in building databases, data integration solutions, warehouses, and reporting solutions

Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system

Create dashboards and reports using reporting technologies such as Power BI and SSRS

Develop integration using 3rd party tooling such as Azure Data Factory to integrate data from different source systems and surface the integrated data for reporting

Work directly with clients / business users to elicit reporting requirements, as well as develop reports and dashboards to meet those requirements

Liaise with business analysts and quality analysts

Design and support of data warehousing solutions

Requirements:

Computer Science/ B. Com Informatics degree / Software development orientated 3/4-year degree

Minimum three years’ formal industry experience in business intelligence development

Experience on the Microsoft BI stack (T-SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS and Power BI)

Data modelling skills and experience

Cloud experience in AWS

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

BI

Business Intelligence

BI Developer

BI Consultant

Microsoft BI

