Business Analyst (Product Support)

May 24, 2022

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the Automotive Manufacturing Sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst (Product Support) to join their dynamic team in East London
Job Description:

Outputs:

  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing.

  • Primarily operational support for incident and problem management – from identification to solution implementation (DevOps)

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)

Job requirements:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

  • Knowledge of production and logistics processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

  • Willingness to handle problem and incident management – End 2 End

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience in production and logistics processes

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum)

  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, Jenkins)

  • Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms

  • Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Information Technology
  • IT Development
  • Automotive

Learn more/Apply for this position