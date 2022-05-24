Business Intelligence Administrator

A large Financial Brokerage and advisory Company in Centurion has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Business Intelligence Administrator. This is a 12 month contract. The Ideal candidate must be able to build and maintain POWER BI models, reports and dashboards, that will enable analysis of available data and has 2 – 3 years experience in Microsoft Power Platform line of products

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY. YOU WILL SPENT THE FIRST FEW WEEKS IN THE OFFICE AND THEN WORK FROM HOME

2-3 years Business Intelligence experience

As a BI Platform Power BI administrator/developer, play a key role in the delivery of modern channel BI capabilities and the decommissioning of legacy BI systems, primarily for channel businesses

Play a key role in transforming the business into a data-driven organisation by living the values of excellence and innovation

Ensure that the BI platform provided to the channels is secure through the secure connection to data, access to data, sharing of data and audit logging and comply with regulatory requirements and best-practice in terms of security and privacy policies

Ensure that the BI platform is stable and performant through capacity sourcing, monitoring and optimisation technologies

Act as a center of expertise to enable BI teams in product businesses to apply best practice in terms of security, stability, report creation and optimisation of performance

Co-design and create BI workspaces for the various roles in the channel communities, manage secure user access to these workspaces and enable other business units to do the same

Upskill channel and product businesses to become self-sufficient in front-end report building and dashboard creation

Supporting the front-end building of reports that span across multiple product businesses and channels

Implement the quality assurance and publication of all channel reports

Implement and maintain robust monitoring and alerting capabilities to address issues timeously

Operational support ensuring end-user satisfaction by working closely with all relevant parties in managing incidents and service requests

Platform administration duties, such as pertaining to licensing, security groups, data refreshes, gateways, data sources, tennent settings and mobile devices

Continously evolve the BI capability by enabling the use of new and untapped features of the BI platform

Identify opportunities to automate and improve internal operational processes and design documentation thereof

Play a key role in enabling other teams and other business units to automate and improve internal operational processes through low-code development

Upskilling and knowledge sharing with peers to enable Channel and BU with new products and functionalities on the Power Platform

Be a knowledge leader with regards to the BI platform, keeping abreast with market, practices and trends. Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Discover business value and support value delivery

Take ownership for driving own career development

Proficient in Microsoft Power BI

Knowledge of low-code applications such as Microsoft Power Apps + Power Automate

Knowledge of Microsoft Sharepoint

Knowledge of Microsoft Forms

Highly proficient in Excel

Knowledge of SQL desirable

Collaboration skills in co-creating solutions with business and implementation stakeholders

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft Power Apps

Microsoft Power Automate

Microsoft Sharepoint

Microsoft Forms Excel

Knowledge of SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position