DVT appoints Kenya country manager, opens Kenya office

DVT has announced the official opening of its Kenyan office, located at Eaton Place along United Nations Crescent in Gigiri, Nairobi.

DVT has been developing relationships and presence in Kenya since 2020, serving as an additional operational base of remote technical skills to DVT’s global customers. The decision to establish a permanent office follows a number of years of sustained international growth and tallies with the increased demand for the range of scarce software development and consulting skills offered by DVT.

Don Omondi, who has been working with DVT since its entry into Kenya, has been appointed country manager for DVT Kenya. He says that Kenya holds an immense talent pool that is both skilled and adaptable, with several multinational technology companies setting up shop in the country recently.

“English is the official language spoken in Kenya and taught in all schools, which means Kenyan developers have an easy time communicating with overseas companies when work is outsourced,” he says. “It’s an often overlooked but important point, and gives Kenya a huge competitive advantage over Asian countries which have traditionally been a preferred outsourcing destination.”

DVT’s clients in Kenya cut across a wide range of market sectors including financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, and health.

“Our most popular services include providing highly skilled personnel for niche technologies such as Java, Microsoft Power BI, and React, as well as non-technical personnel for roles as Business Analysts and Program Managers,” says Omondi.

“Our Kenyan clients face numerous challenges, such as the ever-accelerating changes in technology, and the resulting need to innovate and keep up with the technological advancements,” he says.

“Moreover, competition only gets stiffer over time, so creating new products – or at the very least, adding features to existing ones – has become the bare minimum requirement for businesses to survive and succeed. We work closely with our clients to help them clear critical work backlogs, strategise and implement proof of concepts, and improve their existing applications from a features and security standpoint.”

DVT CEO Jaco van der Merwe says that the Kenya office will play a critical role in DVT’s global expansion.

“Over the last couple of years, DVT has opened offices in various countries, but I am particularly excited about our office in Kenya. Nairobi has already proven to be an excellent location for us in terms of both clients and skilled professionals, particularly in custom software development,” he says.

“Don brings with him a wealth of experience in digital transformation and the management of software development teams and clients, and I’m looking forward to working with him in growing our presence in Kenya and expanding our delivery centre capacity in the service of global customers.”

DVT Kenya currently employs staff with diverse skills in technologies such as PHP, Java, Kotlin, React, .Net, Swift and Angular. More staff will be added soon as the company augments its technical skills with management skills.

“The office location is quite serene, surrounded by greenery and birdlife, so we’re able to provide a work environment that is quite different from the concrete jungle that has become synonymous with most office spaces in Nairobi,” says Omondi.

“It’s also accessible 24 hours a day, with high-speed internet and fully serviced kitchen amenities, and borders the Village Market, which gives our staff and visiting clients numerous dining facilities and leisure activities to choose from when they’re on site. Traffic is also less of an issue, being located away from the rush-hour streets of the CBD. The very best that Nairobi and DVT have to offer to Kenyan technologists wanting to be part of a dynamic, global software solutions business.”