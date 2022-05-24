Full Stack Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a driven and forward-thinking Full Stack Developer is sought by a fast-growing Telecoms Specialist to join its team. This role offers you the opportunity to learn and make a vital contribution to the sphere of Telecommunications Engineering while being involved in DevOps, interface design, complex data analytics, database administration, networking and software development methodologies. You must preferably possess a suitable tertiary qualification with 3 years’ work experience in a similar role OR 5 years’ work experience and have programmed in Python or Ruby, Java, C/C++ but willing to upskill in Python. Your other tech tools should include SQL, Git, Linux/UNIX, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, SQL, PostgreSQL and some Testing experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification and 3 years of work experience OR 5 years of work experience.

Programming in high level programming language such as Python, (or Ruby, Java, C/C++ but willing to work/upskill in Python).

Backend/Full Stack – Databases SQL Git Linux/UNIX

Frontend/Full Stack – JavaScript HTML CSS Angular

Some Testing experience.

SQL, PostgreSQL.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position