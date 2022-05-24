Hein Engelbrecht is acting-CEO of Mustek

Following the unexpected death of Mustek CEO David Kan last week (20 May 2022), long-standing MD Hein Engelbrecht has been appointed as the acting-CEO for the group.

According to a statement from the company, the board met yesterday (23 May 2022) to discuss the way forward.

“Unforeseen events of this nature are deeply emotional for David Kan’s family and the Mustek staff,” according to the statement. “In line with good corporate governance, contingency plans were in place to ensure the short-term uninterrupted continuity of the company.

“In terms of paragraph 3.59(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the appointment of Hein Engelbrecht as acting group CEO of Mustek. He will be supported by the executive team to ensure the continued and uninterrupted continuation of operations.”

Engelbrecht CA(SA), joined Mustek in 1997 as group financial manager, then becoming group financial director in 2000. In 2007, he was appointed as group MD.

“Having been on the board for 21 years and working closely with David Kan, the board is confident that with his work experience and skills he will stabilise and move the group forward until such time as a permanent appointment is made,” the statement reads.