ICT Service Desk Administrator

Purpose of the ICT Service Desk Administrator:

The Support Desk Administrator is the first point of contact for the Interfront ICT Service Desk. The Interfront ICT Team requires a highly motivated, enthusiastic, service-oriented individual to support and maintain an effective IT support service desk and provide administrative support to the running of the ICT department operations and related projects. The role is mostly administrative, but a technical understanding of the environment is essential

Desired Skills:

ICT Manager

ICT & DevOps

o

Windows 7

10 Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Azure

o Office 365

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Provide 1st line technical support to resolve service desk incidents and to asses and route incoming user and vendor queries that require escalations/assignments e.g. if an issue needs to be assigned to another support engineer.

– Perform some technical functions i.e. reimage windows laptops, creating AD accounts, reset passwords etc.

– Support the ICT department in building and maintaining a world class service desk by making sure all user requests are processed accurately with maximum efficiency.

– Interface with both internal and external customers/vendors on issues/incidents/requests relating to the service desk to ensure communication gaps are closed.

– Build up ICT knowledge base for faster problem resolution and turnaround times.

– To log service requests and enquiries for customers and resolve or assign to the appropriate business units.

– Assist with information extractions and reporting on various ICT related systems for audit purposes

– Co-ordination and administration of software licensing renewals as well as hardware maintenance and support renewals.

– Co-ordination, administration and follow up of ICT related procurement requests.

– Collate ICT budget items and accurately keep track of cost / spend.

– Manage and maintain software licensing and IT asset inventory.

– Provide administrative support to the ICT Manager and ICT & DevOps Team Lead

– Assist in the planning, implementation and post-implementation phases of ICT Projects.

– Scheduling and co-ordination of ICT maintenance operations and companywide communication relating to operations/projects the ICT department.

– Process and manage change requests for the ICT team from inception to sign off.

– Organizing and Administration of ICT documentation repositories.

