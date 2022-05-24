IM Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a IM Business Analyst in the GAUTENG AREA.
The role is aimed at employing a specialised Business analyst to assist the Mining Technical Support Systems (MTS) specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy, and roadmap content within the MTS Systems team environment.
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.
- BSc Computer Science / Information Technology / undergraduate qualification in IT Discipline
- Microsoft and Azure Certifications
- SQL Database experience
The purpose of the role is to be Responsible for all allocated business analysis work, staying abreast of industry trends and technology, have a good understanding of all mining related projects and initiatives and be familiar with IM, PMO and OT processes, procedures, and reporting requirements. This together with sound relationships with all business, T&S stakeholders, and IM colleagues
The Key Tasks will be
- Monitoring AS&R projects/programmes regarding scope, schedules, budgets & work hours to ensure delivery deadlines are met.
- Maintain close relationships with IM colleagues; PMO, OT, SDS’s and ISS’s to ensure understanding of demands and project related issues and dependencies
- Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.
- Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.
- Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.
- Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable.
- Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.
- Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.
- Identify, analyse, and manage IM integration requirements / opportunities
- Accurately track and report progress to the Senior stakeholders
- Reviewing of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition
- Assisting in Business Process Design and Re-engineering
- Assist in producing a business case in conjunction with stakeholders
- Ensure the delivery of new services and systems are sustainable by agreeing Support Models and executing the Service Introduction Processes in conjunction with the OT applications team
- Ensure the governance model by attending and arranging the required forums
- Assist with effective Mining Technical Systems license management to remain compliant
- Conduct Stakeholder Engagements and facilitate Workshops to gather key Business Requirements and producing BRS documents.
- Business Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes; design and re-engineering
- Requirements and Stakeholder Mapping
- Perform detailed Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancements
- Gathering data, defining, and analysing the problem/opportunity
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams
- Ensure that user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed accordingly
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection, and use of data over a longer time period.
Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.
- The ability to visualize complex issues
- The ability to communicate across communities
- The ability to understand boundaries
- Analytic and creative problem solving
- Effective Stakeholder Management
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Gathering Data
- Facilitation of Workshops