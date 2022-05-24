IM Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT Vacancy for a IM Business Analyst in the GAUTENG AREA.

The role is aimed at employing a specialised Business analyst to assist the Mining Technical Support Systems (MTS) specialists in case of emergency, leave or workload challenges. The role must, over and above doing Business Analysis work, keep track of all initiatives, strategy, and roadmap content within the MTS Systems team environment.

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.

BSc Computer Science / Information Technology / undergraduate qualification in IT Discipline

Microsoft and Azure Certifications

SQL Database experience

The purpose of the role is to be Responsible for all allocated business analysis work, staying abreast of industry trends and technology, have a good understanding of all mining related projects and initiatives and be familiar with IM, PMO and OT processes, procedures, and reporting requirements. This together with sound relationships with all business, T&S stakeholders, and IM colleagues

The Key Tasks will be

Monitoring AS&R projects/programmes regarding scope, schedules, budgets & work hours to ensure delivery deadlines are met.

Maintain close relationships with IM colleagues; PMO, OT, SDS’s and ISS’s to ensure understanding of demands and project related issues and dependencies

Organizing, attending, and participating in stakeholder meetings.

Documenting and following up on important actions and decisions from meetings.

Preparing necessary presentation materials for meetings.

Assess project risks and issues and provide direction/solutions where applicable.

Ensure stakeholder views are managed towards the best solution.

Chair and facilitate meetings where appropriate and distribute minutes to stakeholders.

Identify, analyse, and manage IM integration requirements / opportunities

Accurately track and report progress to the Senior stakeholders

Reviewing of Business Requirements and Functional Requirements Definition

Assisting in Business Process Design and Re-engineering

Assist in producing a business case in conjunction with stakeholders

Ensure the delivery of new services and systems are sustainable by agreeing Support Models and executing the Service Introduction Processes in conjunction with the OT applications team

Ensure the governance model by attending and arranging the required forums

Assist with effective Mining Technical Systems license management to remain compliant

Conduct Stakeholder Engagements and facilitate Workshops to gather key Business Requirements and producing BRS documents.

Business Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes; design and re-engineering

Requirements and Stakeholder Mapping

Perform detailed Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancements

Gathering data, defining, and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Ensure that user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored, and executed accordingly

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Diagnosis: Analysis, reflection, and use of data over a longer time period.

Diagnoses individual cases or situations and compare methods to choose the best method for dealing with each issue or case.

The ability to visualize complex issues

The ability to communicate across communities

The ability to understand boundaries

Analytic and creative problem solving

Effective Stakeholder Management

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Gathering Data

Facilitation of Workshops

