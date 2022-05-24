Intermediate Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN, develop and implement IT solutions including back-end services and database structures as the next Intermediate Software Engineer sought by a Service Provider in the Healthcare industry. You will join a Dev team building and maintaining solutions that are often on the innovative edge and help deliver an exciting development project roadmap which enables the Service to be a leader in its industry. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/National Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science, have at least 5 years’ Development experience with proven C#.Net Core experience including proficiency in Angular and MSSQL. Any NoSQL and Mobile Development experience in addition will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Build modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use.

Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely.

Review and evaluate systems, monitor and resolve issues.

Maintain and update current systems so that it continues to operate seamlessly.

Provide consulting services to the business, team members and Project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with solution principles and standards.

Ensure software is up to date with latest technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5 years Development experience.

Proven C#.Net Core experience.

Angular.

MSSQL.

Valid Code EB Driver’s License without endorsements is essential.

Advantageous –

‘NoSQL’ experience.

Mobile Development.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-disciplined and self-motivated.

Ability to multitask and prioritise tasks.

Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure.

Ability to learn new technologies and skills.

Excellent organisational skill.

Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

