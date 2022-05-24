Java Developer (Cryptocurrencies) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing software and implementing enhancements.
- Implementing coding based on designed architectures and coding standards.
- Developing tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.
- Designing and ensuring compliance with organizational standards.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT focused Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years relevant experience in a similar role (that includes a proven track record in Java development).
- Experience working with cryptocurrencies.
- Experience in the following is essential:
- Flutter / Kotlin
- J2SE and J2EE | Struts | EJB 3 or Spring.
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Source Control (SVN or similar).
- SQL | Junit | XML and XSLT.
- JDBC and JPA or similar Persistence API, such as Hibernate.
- Oracle Application Server, Glassfish, Tomcat or JBoss.
- Service Oriented Architecture (SOAP and REST).
- Java / web development.
- Technical design.
- Troubleshooting, structuring, analysis and problem solving, as well as forming an opinion.
- Experience in the following would be advantageous:
- AngularJS | S jQuery | Bootstrap | Linux.
- WS-Security | Oracle Database experience and PL/SQL.
- Oracle SOA Suite (BPEL & ESB).
- Microsoft SharePoint.
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- Cryptocurrencies
- Crypto