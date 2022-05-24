Lead Full Stack Developer (Cloud) – Gauteng Sandown

May 24, 2022

Fully Remote

  • 8+ years experience in a Full Stack Development role
  • Specific coding/scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
  • Experience with Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
  • Good understanding of frameworks & libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML
  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure DevOps)
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP & REST
  • Develop security-related standards for platforms and technologies under the guidance of the assigned Security Consultant and Lean Control Teams
  • Experience as an Agile practitioner & experience in other delivery methodologies e.g. Kanban, RUP etc.

Advantageous

  • Familiar with Oauth, Open Connect ID & SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
  • Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker & or orchestrators like Kubernetes
  • Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc.
  • Banking domain experience and experience in a Solution analyst role in a Technical environment preferred

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Azure
  • Azure DevOps
  • AWS
  • Google Cloud
  • Typescript
  • Perl
  • Python
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Tomcat
  • Jetty
  • JBoss
  • .Net Core
  • NodeJS
  • Full stack

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

