.NET Developer at Outsurance Insurance Company

Responsibilities:

You write understandable, testable code (with proven coverage) with an eye towards maintainability

Help perform code reviews on all pull requests

Actively invest time in learning better process, practices and techniques for the benefit of your career and OUTsurance

Adhere to statistical code analysis recommendations

Challenge yourself to keep growing as a developer and document / share your learnings

Unit and functional test your code before you create a pull request

Work according to guides and best practices of the team and .Net practice

Have a working understanding on all technologies used within your team

Competencies:

Ability to apply industry best practices for application architectures & standards

Ability to give input into innovative solutions

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Self-motivated and a self-starter

Ability to work in a team environment

Minimum requirements:

Love of all thing’s software development

Good knowledge of the .NET platform, and C# or Angular

Deep knowledge of .NET Core

Excellent software design skills

Experience with agile process and technical practices

Advantageous but not required:

Xamarin / [URL Removed] experience

JavaScript framework experience (Angular, Vue, React)

Azure/AWS experience

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

.Net Core

Angular

Agile

Unit Testing

NET Development

Dependency injection

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Company Description

OUTsurance is a customer-centric financial services company with a global footprint. We are vibrant, successful and values orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff “always get something OUT.” Our success can be attributed, amongst other things, to the outstanding people that work for us.

Do you want to be a part of building the best enterprise development team in South Africa? Do you live and breathe software development and want to work with others who do the same? Come and join us at OUTsurance and help us build awesome software, using awesome technology with awesome people.

Additional information:

An ideal candidate will be able to align their personal work values to the OUTsurance values of Awesome Service, Passionate, Honest, Human, Dynamic and Recognition. Enthusiastic in dealing with challenges in a stressful, deadline orientated environment is essential

