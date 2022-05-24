PHP Developer, Gauteng region. We are looking for someone with a passion for development, be solution driven and be able to write code for new and existing PHP systems. Technical
– 4-6 Years’ Experience in PHP Development, including current versions and frameworks (Laravel, Cake, Symphony etc.)
– Experience with using Angular (Current versions) for UI development.
– Solid Understanding and experience with Responsive Design Principles and implementation thereof (ex. using Bootstrap)
– Ability to analyze a problem, break it down into achievable sections and implement.
– Solid foundation with related web-technologies and their application:
o JS, CSS (and derivatives), HTML5 etc.
o Understanding of SEO requirements
o Experience with different serialization formats and technologies, JSON, XML etc.
– Solid understanding of database design, maintenance for common SQL Databases (MySQL, Postgres, MSSQL) and effective interaction with a database.
– Thorough understanding of debugging and using a debugger.
– Experience effectively and efficiently using third-party libraries where necessary.
– Solid understanding of coding concepts and best practices.
– Solid understanding of automated testing, QA processes and general application verification/validation
Desired Skills:
- PHP developer
- Laravel
- angular