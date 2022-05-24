Project Manager

The Local Government Support Unit (LGSU) have Project Management Units (PMU’s) in various provinces. There are large number of projects that are implemented through the PMU’s. The purpose of this role, amongst others, is to monitor and report these projects from inception to completion and to manage the projects that are going through Investment Committee approval stage, procurement and implement stages.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Monitor and report on Local Government Support Unit (LGSU) projects from inception to completion.

Review the project deliverables prepared by the LGSU team members, agency/mandated programmes and other service providers appointed by the unit.

Support with coordination of efforts of all parties involved in the projects including professional service providers, contracts, sub-contracts and labour.

Implement the LGSU project/s objectives and goals of the teams and assign accordingly.

Oversee technical support to projects across the municipalities.

Build the internal capacity to oversee the roll out of the support to the PMU’s support to municipalities, including the reporting protocols to the structures of the Bank, Government and private sector partners.

Developing monitoring and reporting systems internal to the company and between the company and external parties.

Accountable for daily administration and implementation of the programme activities.

Ensure statutory and regulatory compliance.

Promote industry best practice in managing projects and programmes to ensure successful delivery.

Develop project work plans and make revisions as and when the need arises.

Confirm project activities are scheduled.

Prepare all programme/project cost activities.

Confirm milestones with stakeholders and customers

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Project Management professional with qualifications: PMI, PRINCE, SACPCMP, ECSA, SACAP or similar or master’s degree in project management

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience as a seasoned Project Manager

Demonstrated experience in managing and overseeing several projects (50+ projects) from start to completion.

Demonstrated ability to capture and put together lessons learnt for business and end user benefit.

Knowledge of government, municipalities, development finance institutions, etc.

Proven ability of setting up and maintaining the Project/s database and repository of information.

Excellent facilitation, project/activity management and written and oral communication skills.

Exceptional computer skills – Microsoft suite – Word, Excel, Project Management and PowerPoint

Demonstrated capability of developing reports, documents, presentations, etc. for Management, Exco, Board and Board sub-Committees.

Desired Skills:

2. Project Planning

6. Project Communication & Reporting

7. Project Contract Management

