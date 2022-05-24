Project Manager – Limpopo Polokwane Town

MSP is looking for a qualified and experienced Project Manager to work in Limpopo.

To succeed in this role, you will have:

Bachelor’s Degree Mining or Engineering/Diploma in Mining or Engineering

Government Certificate of Competency (GCC), Mine Managers Certificate of Competency (MMC) and/or Project Management qualification

Preferably completed an Executive Education Programme

CPM (Professional Construction Project Manager)

Minimum 5 years’ experience in full project lifecycle management in a mining environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV to [Email Address Removed] or fax to [Phone Number Removed];. Alternatively, you can phone Tendai or Precious on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on:

[URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Lifecycle Management

Mining Environment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

