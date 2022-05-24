Project Manager – Limpopo Polokwane Town

May 24, 2022

MSP is looking for a qualified and experienced Project Manager to work in Limpopo.

To succeed in this role, you will have:

  • Bachelor’s Degree Mining or Engineering/Diploma in Mining or Engineering
  • Government Certificate of Competency (GCC), Mine Managers Certificate of Competency (MMC) and/or Project Management qualification
  • Preferably completed an Executive Education Programme
  • CPM (Professional Construction Project Manager)
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in full project lifecycle management in a mining environment

Should you meet the requirements for this position, you can forward your comprehensive CV or fax. Alternatively, you can phone Tendai or Precious or visit our website.


Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Lifecycle Management
  • Mining Environment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

