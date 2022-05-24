Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Johannesburg
One of our clients within the Financial Services industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team
Key Purpose
The Senior Java Developer must work together with Business Analyst, UX & Content Teams, System Architect and managers to understand the overall business need and the requirements, design the system solution using various approaches and technologies, implement the designed solution in the system with high quality source codes.
Areas of responsibility
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
- Present to senior stakeholders
- Offer support and guidance to peers
- Perform analysis at a strategic level and understand principles of business, technical and enterprise architecture
Personal Attributes and Skills
- Passionate about technology and development.
- Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and juggle multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines
- Analytical thinking
- Personal organisation and time management skills
- Technical and business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Communication skills (written, verbal/presenting and listening)
- Stress management
- Customer focused
- Results oriented
- Able to resolve conflict
- Creative
- Innovative
- Self-driven
- Attention to detail
- Ability to build relationships with people from all different backgrounds and at different job levels
Education and Experience
- Minimum
- Matric/Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications.
- 5 years Java systems development experience
- Java EE knowledge and experience
- Experience with SOAP and REST services
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks
- Source control, experience with GIT
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- Preferred
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar).
- Angular Framework
- Spring Framework
- SQL and ORM experience
- Presentation layer development (HTML5, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, GWT, Spring MVC)
- Experience using formal modelling languages (UML, etc) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect, Visual Paradigm etc.)
- Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
- Advantageous
- Honours degree
- DevOps/Continuous integration
- Exposure to the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence, Bamboo and Bitbucket)
