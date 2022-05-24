Senior Front End Developer (Agriculture) at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Winelands

As a senior frontend developer plan, develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality, sustainable and scalable applications. You will communicate the use of ‘best practice’ during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. In doing so you will be greatly contributing to creating productive societies. Our client is looking for an individual that is proficient in writing clear, fit for purpose, software, which solves client needs. The ideal individual will be someone who is a great team player, dependable and dedicated to their work and cares about making a difference in Africa. One of their main drivers are the fact that they build solutions that have a positive impact on people’s lives and with this comes the responsibility of producing work that is of high quality. They strive to maintain a good balance of working hard and spending time together to build good relationships and celebrate individual and team achievements.

What you need

8+ years’ relevant coding experience.

5 – 8 years’ experience working with JavaScript, HTML/CSS

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

Flexibility – 3 remote work days with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

An energising environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and care about each other’s personal lives.

Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

Learn more/Apply for this position