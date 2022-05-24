Senior Full Stack Developer 2202-52

An International Mining Company has a CONTRACT vacancy for a Senior FULL STACK DEVELOPER in the GAUTENG area in the IM Department
The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise IT/OT technology, infrastructure, applications and Mine Technical systems.
TRAVEL MAY BE REQUIRED
CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL PLEASE.
TRAVEL MAY BE REQUIRED
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role
- C#, Angular, Blazor
- Sql Server Management Studio
- Integration development
- Devops
To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methology.
Application development from start
– Debugging and problem finding
– Enhanchements
– Input into the technical discussions and analysis
– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
– Ensure customer satisfaction is high
Mental Processing Ability
Evidence of ability to complete work of 2 complexity.
This work involves analysis, reflection and the use of information over a more extended period, to anticipate problems. It requires knowledge of the overall system and focuses on the direct application and improvement of systems
Application/Energy
Consistently displays a positive and engaging manner
Motivated, continuously work to best of ability to meet performance criteria
Strives to do things significantly better
Knowledge
Role-specific knowledge:
· C#, Angular, Blazor
· Sql Server Management Studio
· Integration development
· Devops
Safety Knowledge:
Provides a consistent outstanding role model concerning safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety
Technical Skills
Ability to:
– Lead junior and intermediate developers
– Application development
– develop SQL Queries
– Optimise of applications
– Input into the technical discussions and analysis
– Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices for OT
– Ensure customer satisfaction is high
– Integration development
-Devops
Social Process Skills
Ability to:
– manage self
– develop self
– engage with team members and stakeholders
– appreciate different thoughts and opinions
– understand different contexts and adjust behaviours appropriately based on that understanding
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Angular
- Blazor
- Sql Server Management Studio
- Integration development
- Devops