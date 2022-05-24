Senior IT Business Analyst at Imperial Logistics

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperials Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Location:

Samran, Centurion

Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Job Function

To evaluate and suggest new IT business practices to optimise systems within the existing operational / functional unit taking cognisance of congruencies (compatibility). Works closely with the business to gain an in-depth understanding of business strategy, processes, services, roadmap and the context in which the business operates. Reviews assigned business processes from end-to-end to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks. Identify opportunities to improve efficiency.

Key performance areas

Provide expertise in assessing the gap between the current state and desired future direction and establish effective ways for closing the gap in own area of accountability.

Obtain, analyse and report on business performance and identify initiatives that will improve business results.

Provide value-added practice improvements, initiatives and services to deliver on organisational objectives.

Identify, create and facilitate process design changes by conducting business and systems process analysis and design at a complex level

Focus on quality improvement and data management

Ensure data is reliable and valid

Develop process improvements or re-engineering and recommending elimination

Integrate new systems and processes with existing ones

Partner with internal and external customers to ensure systems provided meet the long-term business strategies

Provide project level analysis – produce required project analysis documentation (business requirements, scope matrix, use cases, sequence diagrams, designs, future state proposals, UAT plan).

Design the test approach, methodology and success criteria for business improvement solutions.

Collaborate closely with developers to implement the requirements, provide necessary guidance to testers during QA process.

Elicit and clearly document business and systems requirements.

Assess business process and system inefficiencies.

Serve as a liaison between Operations and D&IT to assist or gather business requirements needed for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.

Provide advice to prevent and reduce financial wastage in the relevant business area.

Develop and maintain relationships with relevant stakeholders that contributes to a culture of customer service excellence.

Obtain and analyse client related information to identify practice optimisation initiatives.

Provide advice and give input to the service delivery excellence practice optimisation.

Manage team over multiple business units where needed.

Assist in the quantification and measurement of value in all D&IT initiatives.

Provide and support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognizing and capitalizing on improvement opportunities; and adapting to competing demands, organizational changes and new responsibilities.

Drive and participate in forums that positively contribute to functional knowledge improvement.

Own and live up to the company values.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree

Advantageous: Business Analysis or Product owner qualification from accredited institution

Minimum Experience:

Up to 8 years of experience in a similar environment, with at least 2 years senior specialist experience

Behavioural Competenices:

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Writing and Reporting

Creating and Innovating

Presenting and Communicating Information

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Learning and Researching

Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Planning and Organising

Technical Competenices

In-depth knowledge and application in business consulting

Understand and apply commercial concepts

Knowledge and ability to analyse business requirements to be met by IT solutions

Equity statement

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

