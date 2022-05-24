Senior Java Developer

We are looking for Java Developer with 3-5 years experience in Java 8/11, Webservices and Exposure to API’s who can work from anywhere. Must know how to code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and support development environments. Will be responsible for coding standards and peer reviews.

Desired Skills:

Java 8/11

Webserives

Exposure to APIs

