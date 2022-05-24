Senior PostgresSQL DBA at Reverside

Senior PostgresSQL DBA Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any
About The Employer:
Role Purpose
Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments
Responsibilities
· Design and create relational databases
· Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning
· Ensure Database Availability at all times
· Database Security and Authorization
· Database Backup and Recovery
· Develop and maintain a database backup strategy
· Maintain Data Integrity
· DBMS Release Migration
· Database Architecture
· Data Modelling
Additional Requirements
· Experience in PostgreSQL
· Understand audit and compliance
· Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience
· Data archiving and high availability
Server Setup and Operations
- Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off
- Managing the Security of the Database
- Review logs for the Server on Audit Events
Server Configuration
- Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres
- User Access Management for Databases
- Access and Permissions for all instances
- Audit Management of the Databases and servers
- Capacity Management of the database environment
Backup and Restore of the Databases
- Restore testing
- Backup testing
- rebuild of environments for DRHigh Availability Management
- Logical Replication
- Streaming replication
- Building and Managing High Availability
SQL Query and Statements Understanding
- Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures
- PGADMIN administration
- Monitor Database Activity
- Monitor Database Disk Usage
- WAL log file Management of Large databases
- Vacuum Management
- Understanding of Table Partitioning
Qualifications and Experience
· Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.
· 5 Years related experience.