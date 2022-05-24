Senior PostgresSQL DBA at Reverside

May 24, 2022

Senior PostgresSQL DBA Role in JHB – Non-EE position – Any

About The Employer:

Role Purpose

Installation configuration upgrade administration monitoring maintenance production support and developer support of database environments

Responsibilities

· Design and create relational databases

· Database Performance Monitoring and Tuning

· Ensure Database Availability at all times

· Database Security and Authorization

· Database Backup and Recovery

· Develop and maintain a database backup strategy

· Maintain Data Integrity

· DBMS Release Migration

· Database Architecture

· Data Modelling

Additional Requirements

· Experience in PostgreSQL

· Understand audit and compliance

· Linux Red Hat Enterprise experience

· Data archiving and high availability

Server Setup and Operations

  • Creating Database Cluster and Management there-off
  • Managing the Security of the Database
  • Review logs for the Server on Audit Events

Server Configuration

  • Setting Parameters to comply the bank standards for Postgres
  • User Access Management for Databases
  • Access and Permissions for all instances
  • Audit Management of the Databases and servers
  • Capacity Management of the database environment

Backup and Restore of the Databases

  • Restore testing
  • Backup testing
  • rebuild of environments for DRHigh Availability Management
  • Logical Replication
  • Streaming replication
  • Building and Managing High Availability

SQL Query and Statements Understanding

  • Extensive experience on SQL Statement and Stored Procedures
  • PGADMIN administration
  • Monitor Database Activity
  • Monitor Database Disk Usage
  • WAL log file Management of Large databases
  • Vacuum Management
  • Understanding of Table Partitioning

Qualifications and Experience

· Relevant Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or related field.

· 5 Years related experience.

