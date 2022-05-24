A Market leader based in Rosebank seeks an Experienced resilient C/C ++ Systems Analyst to join their team – coming from a Financial services or IT industry would be advantageous .
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Experience Required:
- C/C++
- SQL
- MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
- GIT
- Soap, JSON, XML, HTTP(S), REST
- Understanding of binary, hexadecimal numeral systems & data types (word, byte, bit manipulation)
- File processing (binary files, text files)
- TCP/IP. Understanding of sending/receiving of binary messages (structs)
Nice to Have
- Some experience in C#, C++ Builder (Embarcadero XE), Delphi
Essential requirements:
- Be a team player that contribute by example
- Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
- Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
- Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other team members
- Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around
- source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
- Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
- Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem
- communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
Key responsibilities
- Windows Services development. The position consists primarily of backend development.
- Knowledge of web services REST, SOAP, JSON, TCP/IP communication protocols
- Relational database design and querying experience
- High proficiency coding in C++
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
- Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
- Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma