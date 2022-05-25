Developer – C#/.Net at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities:
- Delivering code that is functional, understandable, maintainable and testable.
- Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers.
- Automated testing of features developed.
- Delivering technical documentation as and when required.
- Acting as a mentor to all team members on their assigned project tasks.
- Participating in training design, documentation and delivery efforts.
- Participating in Agile team meetings.
- Utilising version control, build, continuous integration solutions and code quality tools as required.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification with a computer science major.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years commercial experience developing software.
- 3 years VB / C#.Net experience.
- Must have experience developing unit tests.
- Must have Oracle and MS SQL Server experience.
- Strong skills and experience in performance analysis and performance code tuning in Oracle and .Net.
- Must have a strong relational database and stored procedure experience.
- Be comfortable constructing complex high performance SQL queries.
- Experience with Web Services, MS SQL Server, MS Reporting Services an advantage.
- Technical experience and skills in product design, product development, and/or product implementation as part of the earlier work experience.
- Knowledgeable and experienced in agile software development methodologies.
- Experience in the use of Continuous Integration (CI) tools (Hudson/Jenkins) advantageous.
- Experience in a Test Driven Development (TDD) and Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) advantageous.
- Ability to mentor and guide intermediate developers in their work.
- Telecommunications background advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- Oracle