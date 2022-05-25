Developer – Full Stack (PHP) at Parvana Recruitment

*Please note: This spec is in the process of being updated.

Responsibilities:



Developing high performing, robust, quality and scalable features.

Using software development best practices and principles.

Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.

Diagnosing / resolving application, configuration and code level technical support issues.

Understanding the product development life cycle.

Working with multiple teams to understand, challenge and refine requirements.

Participating and contributing to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.

Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ development experience.

Strong experience / knowledge of the following:

PHP | Woocommerce | Magento

Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages such as:

HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Good problem solving skills with high attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

PHP

HTML

CSS

